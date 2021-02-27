G Kishan Reddy meets Tamil Nadu CM to discuss seat-sharing ahead of assembly polls

Left Menu

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election in-charge G Kishan Reddy and state BJP chief L Murugan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here at their respective residences on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing for the state assembly polls.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:45 IST
MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy visits Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election in-charge G Kishan Reddy and state BJP chief L Murugan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here at their respective residences on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing for the state assembly polls. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. This is the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar election. The voting hours have been increased by an hour. The number of polling booths has also been increased from 66,007 to 88,936.

The state assembly elections will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

