Left Menu

MP CM predicts 'spectacular' win for BJP in WB polls

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:02 IST
MP CM predicts 'spectacular' win for BJP in WB polls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would clinch a ''spectacular'' victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and come to power in that state as people there have now risen against the ''misgovernance'' of the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.

He also said that he will take part in the Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said, ''I will reach Kolkata tonight to take part in the Parivartan rally tomorrow.

I will address three public meetings there as part of it.'' The Election Commission on Friday announced eight-phased polling in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29.

''The assembly poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing there. Mamata didi is frightened and furious too,'' he said.

''That is why Parivartan rallies are being attacked and BJP workers have been killed. But their sacrifice won't go in vain. West Bengal has risen against Mamata didi's misgovernance, and also against Judaism, corruption, and loot,'' Chouhan said.

The BJP is going to get spectacular success in West Bengal and form a government there, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...

11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 whe...

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital. He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD - Rohin...

61 Army personnel awarded gallantry, distinguished service medals in J-K

Commissioned into the army over a year before running into live-action with infiltrating terrorists along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Rahul Sharmas heroics have won him the prestigious Sena Medal.The 25-year-old wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021