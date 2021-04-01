Left Menu

Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

A popular Palestinian uprising leader imprisoned by Israel has submitted an independent list of candidates to run in upcoming parliamentary elections, dealing a tough blow to President Mahmoud Abbas.The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti on Wednesday could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas Fatah party and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group.Nasser al-Kidwa, a supporter of Barghouti and candidate on the list, confirmed the filing just before a midnight deadline.

PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 01-04-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 06:44 IST
The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti on Wednesday could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas' Fatah party and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group.

Nasser al-Kidwa, a supporter of Barghouti and candidate on the list, confirmed the filing just before a midnight deadline. Al-Kidwa said their new party will be called 'Freedom'.

Barghouti is a popular figure in the Fatah movement, and opinion polls have suggested that the vote between the two factions will be split.

That could pave the way for a Hamas victory. It also increases the likelihood that Abbas will find a way to cancel what is supposed to be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years. The election is scheduled for May.

Al-Kidwa and Barghouti's wife, Fadwa, submitted the papers at the Palestinian election commission in the city of Ramallah shortly before a midnight deadline.

Barghouti has been in Israeli custody since 2002 and is currently held at the Hadarim prison in central Israel.

