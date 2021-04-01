Modi greets people on Utkala Dibasa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, which marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936, and said Odias have contributed immensely to Indias progress.Odisha was made a separate province under the British in 1936 by splitting the Bihar and Orissa province following a long struggle by its people.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 08:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, which marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936, and said Odias have contributed immensely to India's progress.
Odisha was made a separate province under the British in 1936 by splitting the Bihar and Orissa province following a long struggle by its people. It was called Orissa before its name was changes to Odisha in 2011.
In his message, Modi tweeted, ''Greetings on the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa. I bow to the unique culture of Odisha. The people of Odisha have contributed immensely to India's progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health.'' PTI KR AAR AAR
