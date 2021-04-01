Left Menu

EC bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:37 IST
EC bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission on Thursday banned DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours after finding him guilty of violating the model code of conduct by making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

In its order, the poll panel reprimanded Raja for violation of the model code of conduct, delisted his name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours ''with immediate effect.'' Assembly polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 in a single phase for which campaigning would end in the evening of April 4.

''The Commission also advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during election campaign,'' the order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

A spokesman for Yemens Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities. The Iran-aligned Houthis have rejected a ce...

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation MEC come into effect immediately.The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing ...

FEATURE-Pakistan sends in armed force to stop logging in northern forests

Pakistan loses about 27,000 hectares of trees per year Demand for wood is three times higher than sustainable supply Illegal logging in Gilgit-Baltistan has fallen since deployment By Imran MukhtarISLAMABAD, April 1 Thomson Reuters Founda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India launches biggest vaccination drive yetIndia began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021