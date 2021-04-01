EC bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

EC bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hoursPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:37 IST
The Election Commission on Thursday banned DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours after finding him guilty of violating the model code of conduct by making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
In its order, the poll panel reprimanded Raja for violation of the model code of conduct, delisted his name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours ''with immediate effect.'' Assembly polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 in a single phase for which campaigning would end in the evening of April 4.
''The Commission also advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during election campaign,'' the order read.
