Left Menu

Trinamool not cool but 'shool' for Bengal: PM Modi

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Trinamool Congress is not cool but a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to the people of Bengal.

ANI | Jaynagar (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:46 IST
Trinamool not cool but 'shool' for Bengal: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaynagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Trinamool Congress is not cool but a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to the people of Bengal. Addressing a public meeting in Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas, the Prime Minister said, "Now, I am listening to Didi saying 'cool, cool'. Didi, Trinamool is not cool, it is a 'shool'. Trinamool is a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to the people of Bengal."

Prime Minister Modi's remark comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election campaign in Nandigram where she had said, "Thanda thanda cool cool, vote for Trinamool." Mamata had also urged the people to keep their mind cool for 48 hours ahead of the polling in Nandigram. Mentioning his Bangladesh visit, Prime Minister said, "Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to the sacred land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?"

Prime Minister Modi accused Mamata of practising appeasement politics and said, "Mamata Didi has issues with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has issues with Durga idol immersion. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi now has problems with 'tilak' (vermillion) and saffron cloth. Didi's men now call chotiwalas rakshasas." "Didi, if you want to appease anyone, you have every right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me. But I will not let you abuse people's devotion and the identity of Ram Krishna Paramhans, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Swami Vivekananda," he added.

Prime Minister paid tribute to Shobha Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Nimta who died on Monday. She was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district. "I would like to pay my tributes to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder ji. She was a representative to mothers and sisters of Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC," the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Modi further raised the issue of Mamata's letter to opposition leaders on Wednesday. "Didi's frustration has grown after the first phase of polling. She wrote a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and did not give time for a meeting," Prime Minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi "for a united and effective struggle against the BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution" and suggested that a meeting should be held after the assembly polls to "deliberate the issues and chart a plan of action". The BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal. Striving to topple the ruling TMC government, top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda has been conducting rallies across the states.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections has been started on Thursday. In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta launches I-CLEAN - Haats to GrAMs project in Varanasi

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India In what will give the much-needed boost to the rural economy, Syngenta, in the first phase, will be upgrading five rural haats Mandis in Varanasi district under its flagship CSR pr...

Regulating Bitcoin and Crypto is much easier than cash & gold said Adv PM Mishra from Finlaw Associates

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPNN Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent years, although much is still to be learned about this evolving technology. Many concerns and worries are swirling around the technology and i...

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021