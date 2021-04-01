PM calls up Maha CM, inquires about his wife's health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and inquired about the health of his wife Rashmi Thackeray, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a city hospital.

A news report published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Thursday revealed this.

Modi called up the chief minister on Wednesday and wished Rashmi Thackeray, who is the editor of the Marathi daily, a speedy recovery, it said.

The report said that Rashmi Thackeray was responding well to the treatment.

''Her COVID-19 test was positive five days ago. She was admitted to H N Reliance Hospital for further treatment and tests. On knowing about her hospitalisation,PM Modi called up the chief minister and wished Rashmi Thackeray a speedy recovery and good health,'' the report said.

