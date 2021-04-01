Left Menu

Six candidates in fray for Serchhip bypoll

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:15 IST
Six candidates in fray for Serchhip bypoll

Six candidates, including one Independent, are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to Serchhip assembly seat to be held on April 17, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that five candidates from five political parties and an Independent candidate have filed nominations and all of them cleared scrutiny held on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3, he said.

Political analysts said that the bypoll to Serchhip seat is expected to witness a triangular fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress.

It would be a litmus test for ZPM nominee Lalduhoma (71), the incumbent MLA whose disqualification under the anti-defection law in November last year necessitated the bypoll, as he will lock horns with MNF's vice president Vanlalzawma (65) and Congress general secretary P C Laltlansanga (48), they said.

The BJP, which has one member in the 40-member assembly, has fielded a retired mining engineer and former party spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (56), who belongs to Serchhip town.

The Peoples Conference (PC) party has fielded its vice president Vanlalruata (45), while Ramlhun-Edena (50) is contesting as an Independent candidate.

Polling will be held in 29 polling stations where a total of 19,433 electorates, including 10,278 female voters will exercise their franchise.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Of the six candidates, Vanlalzawma of the MNF, with declared assets worth over Rs 4.61 crore is the richest candidate, followed by ZPM's nominee Lalduhoma, who has declared assets (both movable and immovable) worth over Rs.

2.37 crore.

Vanlalzawma has movable assets worth over Rs 1.45 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.16 crore, according to his affidavit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ne...

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Ac...

Surge in infections unlikely to trip recovery: Nomura

The surge in COVID-19 infections confirms a second wave and the overall affected people in this phase will be higher than the first one, a Japanese brokerage said on Thursday.However, the surge in infections is unlikely to trip the growth r...

NPCI subsidiary starts operating to offer recurring payment services

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Thursday announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. NBBL to offer recurring bill payment solutions.The new entity has come into effect from April 1, 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021