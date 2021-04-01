Left Menu

TMC complains to EC, accuses BJP of 'jamming' eight booths in Moyna seat

Trinamool Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission that it had received a report from its representatives about Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) "jamming" eight booths in Moyna constituency and said "a mob of BJP workers has entered the booth".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:02 IST
TMC complains to EC, accuses BJP of 'jamming' eight booths in Moyna seat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission that it had received a report from its representatives about Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) "jamming" eight booths in Moyna constituency and said "a mob of BJP workers has entered the booth". The complaint said that BJP workers "are attempting to take control of EVM and are rigging the booth".

It alleged that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed at the booth had not taken any action. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who talked to media persons in Nandigram, said that the party has lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission.

"I am not worried about Nandigram, but I am worried about democracy. I will win Nandigram with the blessings of maa, maati manush," she said. She also accused the poll panel of not taking action on EC complaints and "supporting BJP candidates" and alleged that the central forces were helping "BJP and its goons".

"Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are unilaterally supporting BJP candidates," Banerjee said. Mamata Banerjee spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier the day from a polling booth in Nandigram. "They did not allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning...Now I am appealing to you, please see..." she told the Governor.

Thirty assembly seats went to the polls in the second phase of elections on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021