PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:31 IST
Mamata's missive in line with our call for opposition unity on national issues: Cong
After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee stressed for opposition unity, the Congress on Thursday said it is in line with its call for the opposition coming together on key national issues and in saving the Constitution and the country's institutions.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said all parties should together stop the attack on the Constitution and downgrading of the institutions.

''Mamata Banerjee's letter is in line with the Congress's call for opposition unity on national issues and to save the Constitution. It is a good thing and we appreciate that,'' he told reporters when asked about the letter.

Shukla said Banerjee has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who will take a decision on it.

Facing a high-stakes poll battle in West Bengal, Chief Minister Banerjee has said the time has come for a ''united and effective'' struggle against the BJP's alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and that opposition leaders should try present a ''credible alternative'' to the people of the country.

In a letter to the non-BJP leaders including Sonia Gandhi released by the TMC on Wednesday, Banerjee also alleged that the Centre-state relations were at their worst since independence.

The missive came on the eve of the second phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal in which Banerjee is locked in a fierce fight in Nandigram constituency against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

