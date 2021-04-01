Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and visited the centuries-old Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:42 IST
Wearing Veshti, PM Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Temple in poll-bound TN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Temple in Madurai (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and visited the centuries-old Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai. For his visit to the temple, the Prime Minister opted to wear traditional attire - 'veshti' which he paired with a white shirt and angvastram. A grand welcome was given to him by people who lined the streets along with traditional drum players.

Earlier, PM Modi was seen wearing 'veshti' in Tamil Nadu during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India in October 2019. The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple where he was apprised about its significance and history.

This comes as Prime Minister is scheduled to address an election rally in Madurai on Friday along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam as well as other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Prime Minister will be campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the assembly election scheduled to take place on April 6.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Madurai in view of the Prime Minister's visit. On March 30, PM Modi had addressed an election rally in the Tirupur district where he alleged that the "corrupt eyes" of Congress and DMK will never let the businesses grow.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

