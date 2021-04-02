Left Menu

U.S. says any approach to North Korea will have to be in 'lockstep' with allies

Denuclearization will remain at the center of U.S. policy toward North Korea and any approach to Pyongyang will have to be done in "lockstep" with close allies, including Japan and South Korea, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 01:44 IST
U.S. says any approach to North Korea will have to be in 'lockstep' with allies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denuclearization will remain at the center of U.S. policy toward North Korea and any approach to Pyongyang will have to be done in "lockstep" with close allies, including Japan and South Korea, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price made the comments at a regular briefing ahead of a meeting on Friday between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea as the Biden administration concludes a review of its policy towards North Korea.

Price said the meeting would be an opportunity to share "where we are in terms of our review" and for them to share their perspectives. "I wouldn't want to prejudge the conclusion of any ongoing review, but we have said that denuclearization will remain at the center of American policy towards North Korea," Price said.

"We also know that any approach to North Korea, in order to be effective, will be one that we will have to execute in lockstep with our close allies, including in this case, our treaty allies, Japan and South Korea," he said. Sullivan is to meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Kitamura and South Korea counterpart Suh Hoon at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Friday.

The Biden administration has been simultaneously signaling a hard line on human rights, denuclearization and sanctions in its North Korea policy, while making diplomatic overtures that administration officials say have been rebuffed by Pyongyang. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its ballistic missile tests last week, but warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters.

Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday when asked if he planned to follow the lead of former President Donald Trump, who met Kim three times but failed to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons. Pyongyang said the Biden administration had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticizing what it called a self-defensive missile test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the firs...

Ontario 'pulling the emergency brake' with third COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise, ICU beds fill

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter a limited lockdown for 28 days on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise and more dangerous virus variants take hold, the premier said on Thursday. The lockdown for Canadas most pop...

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three...

Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021