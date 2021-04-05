Vote for UDF to bring Kerala back on development path: Sonia Gandhi appeals to electors

Left Menu

A day before Kerala goes to polls, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appealed to state voters to vote for the United Democratic Front (UDF) to bring back the state on the path of development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:33 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day before Kerala goes to polls, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appealed to state voters to vote for the United Democratic Front (UDF) to bring back the state on the path of development. "A vote for the UDF is a vote for the future of Kerala, a vote for preserving its democratic traditions and its secular values. A vote for the UDF is a vote for bringing Kerala back on the path of development that ensures a decent, guaranteed monthly income to all families but particularly to the poor and the disadvantaged, to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, to fishermen and women, to widows and the aged," Gandhi said on Monday.

"A vote for the UDF is a vote for bringing Kerala back on the path of development that preserves and protects its wonderful natural heritage--its forests and mountains, its water bodies--and that ensures that development does not result in greater natural disasters like landslides and floods," she added. The Congress leader said that her party can confront the divisive forces who are damaging and destroying all that India has stood for and represented for 20 centuries and more.

Gandhi said that Congress will make the 'NYAY' scheme the edifice of the next UDF government that would ensure a guaranteed monthly income for each family in the state, particularly for families belonging to the poor and disadvantaged sections. Appealing to voters, the Congress interim president said: "I am confident that on the sixth of April you will reject the forces who know nothing else other than polarizing and dividing our society of so many diversities. I am confident that you will reject authoritarian and dictatorial leadership and once again place your trust and confidence in the Congress and the UDF." (ANI)

