Ukraine has Britain's backing in standoff with Russia, Zelenskiy says after call with Johnson

Ukraine has Britain's backing in standoff with Russia, Zelenskiy says after call with JohnsonReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine felt supported by Britain and other Group of Seven countries in its standoff with Russia, after speaking to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone.
"Russia's recent actions pose a serious challenge to the security of Ukraine, @NATO members and the entire Europe," he said in a tweet. "We feel that Ukraine is not alone," he said, adding that a NATO membership action plan was a top priority for Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
