'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be exciting interaction, to cover wide range of topics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his excitement for the first virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' and said the programme will cover a wide range of topics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his excitement for the first virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' and said the programme will cover a wide range of topics. The programme is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 7 pm and will be held in virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The first-ever virtual 'PPC 2021' is going to be an exciting interaction, covering a diverse range of topics. You could be an Exam Warrior, a parent or a teacher...there's something for everyone. Let us make exams stress free!," PM Modi tweeted. During the programme, PM will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat the examination stress.

This will be the fourth edition of the programme. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that lakhs of students will directly connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and can ask him questions on reducing exam stress.

Speaking to ANI, Pokhriyal said almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' 2021, adding that 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers, and 92,000 parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest. More than 60 per cent of the students who participated in the contest are from Classes 9th and 10th.

For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' creative writing contest. 32 channels of Swayam Prabha, including Doordarshan and various platforms of government, will telecast the programme live. (ANI)

