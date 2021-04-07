West Bengal: Shah holds roadshow in Singur ahead of fourth phase of polling
As the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday conducted a roadshow in Singur.ANI | Singur (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:56 IST
As the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday conducted a roadshow in Singur. Shah is scheduled to hold three more roadshows in Bengal today. A massive crowd was seen cheering the BJP leader during the roadshow.
The second roadshow will take place in Domjur at 1:35 pm, the third one in Howrah Madhya at 3 pm and the last roadshow will be held in Behala Purba at 4:40 pm. "Schedule of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshows in West Bengal on April 2021 7. 1) Singur at 12 PM 2) Domjur at 1:35 PM 3) Howrah Madhya at 3 PM 4) Behala Purba at 4:40 PM,' Shah's office tweeted.
On April 2, a day after Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" (game of power) in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that "didi is going to lose Nandigram and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with more than 200 seats"."Mamata didi is going to lose Nandigram and BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats. Didi's goons could not do anything in Nandigram, what can they do here," Shah had said while he was holding a roadshow in West Bengal's Hoogly. West Bengal has witnessed three out of the eight phased polls to the 294-member state Assembly. Counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)
