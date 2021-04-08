Left Menu

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow disallowed in

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:46 IST
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow disallowed in

The BJP was denied permission to hold a roadshow of Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who had recently joined the saffron camp, in Behala area of the city on Thursday, following which a group of party activists held a demonstration in front of a police station.

The agitation was led by actor-turned-politician Srabanti Chatterjee, who is contesting from the Behala Paschim assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, party sources said.

''The Kolkata Police did not allow our leader Mithun Chakraborty to campaign for me in the constituency without citing any reason.

''The Trinamool Congress cannot avert its imminent loss by such an undemocratic act of preventing us from campaigning.

Is the state government scared of losing power?,'' the popular Bengali actor said.

The saffron party activists shouted slogans against the ruling TMC in front of the Parnasree Police Station.

BJP sources said the party sought permission to hold a door-to-door campaign by the Bollywood superstar in the Behala area after the city police had cancelled its roadshow plea on Wednesday night.

''The door-to-door campaign by him was also not granted at the last minute,'' they claimed.

The Kolkata Police declined to make any comment on the issue.

The BJP candidate later took out a roadshow in the constituency where the National Award-winning actor was not present.

The actor-turned-BJP candidate is pitted against TMC heavyweight and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee who is seeking re-election from the Behala Paschim constituency.

''We have nothing to do with any programme of Mithun Chakraborty. We know that the TMC has support of the people of Behala. The BJP candidate is doing drama,'' a leader of the ruling party said.

Chakraborty, however, led a roadshow in Tollygunj constituency for Union minister and BJP's candidate Babul Supriyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India to resume buying oil from Iran once US sanctions ease

India will look to resume buying crude oil from Iran the moment US sanctions are eased, helping it diversify its import basket, a senior government official said.India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the P...

NCLAT orders stay on formation of CoC in insolvency proceedings against subsidiary: OYO

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has ordered a stay on the formation of committee of creditors in proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against its subsidiary OYO Hotels ...

Hiring activities rise in March, says reports

Hiring activities rose marginally with job listings rising to 2,436 in March compared to February this year, according to a report.The increase of three per cent in job listings on a month-on-month basis was mainly led by IT-software and re...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021