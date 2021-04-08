Senior Cong leader Oommen Chandy tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Cong leader Oommen Chandy tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:59 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Chandy, who contested the April 6 assembly polls from Puthupallyin Kottayam, was not keeping well since the past two days, party sources said.
He is likely to be shifted to a hospital here.
