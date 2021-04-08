COVID-19: Sawant rules out possibility of night curfew in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a night curfew in the state, saying that such a move would adversely affect the tourism industry.

Talking to reporters after attending the review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode, Sawant also said that lockdown was not a solution to curb the spread of the virus.

''The state will not impose a night curfew as it will adversely affect the tourism industry. Lockdown would create economic disturbances forcing the state to undergo the same situation which it had witnessed a year ago,'' he said.

''People should not move out their homes without a reason. Vaccination and precautions are the solution to curb spread of the virus,'' Sawant said.

He said that the state would be holding programmes to reach out to the people even at the village level with the vaccination drive.

''We want to cover maximum population above the age of 45 years under this programme. Our target is to vaccinate hundred per cent of the eligible beneficiaries under the vaccination programme,'' the chief minister said.

He said the prime minister has appealed to the state governments in the country to hold 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14 in their respective states.

Replying to a question, Sawant said the state health department has increased the bed capacity to treat COVID-19 patients considering the rising number of cases.

