Left Menu

Malaysia's key opposition bloc nominates Anwar Ibrahim as PM candidate

It again urged Muhyiddin to convene parliament immediately. The alliance also said it would be open to negotiating and cooperating with any party for the elections "based on the principles and agenda of reform in the interest of the people." The alliance's prime ministerial candidate for the last elections in 2018 was veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad. On-off foes Mahathir and Anwar formed a surprise pact in 2018 to consolidate opposition efforts to defeat former premier Najib Razak, who was facing corruption allegations over billions of dollars in losses at state fund 1MDB.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:34 IST
Malaysia's key opposition bloc nominates Anwar Ibrahim as PM candidate
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia's biggest opposition alliance on Friday nominated Anwar Ibrahim to be its prime ministerial candidate for the next general election. Elections are not due until 2023, but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said earlier this year he would hold polls as soon as it was safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic due to pressure from allies in his ruling coalition.

Muhyiddin, who came to power last year with a slim majority, declared a nationwide emergency in January and suspended parliament to focus on fighting the pandemic, though his critics say he did so to stay in power. Pakatan Harapan, the opposition alliance led by Anwar, said in a statement he would be their prime ministerial candidate for the polls. It again urged Muhyiddin to convene parliament immediately.

The alliance also said it would be open to negotiating and cooperating with any party for the elections "based on the principles and agenda of reform in the interest of the people." The alliance's prime ministerial candidate for the last elections in 2018 was veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad.

On-off foes Mahathir and Anwar formed a surprise pact in 2018 to consolidate opposition efforts to defeat former premier Najib Razak, who was facing corruption allegations over billions of dollars in losses at state fund 1MDB. Najib was convicted last year in a 1MDB-related case. He has denied wrongdoing and is appealing.

Mahathir, who was premier for 22 years until 2003, became prime minister again in 2018 after winning the elections. He promised to hand over the premiership to Anwar before the next elections. But their government fell due to infighting last year, allowing Muhyiddin to take over.

The 94-year-old Mahathir started his own party last year after his coalition collapsed, and remains part of the opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts. The Commerce Department said the seven were involved with building supercomp...

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Friday gained Rs 25 to Rs 6,060 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded hig...

Karnataka CM urges KSRTC, BMTC employees to end strike

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC employees to end the strike and get back to work. I request KSRTC and BMTC employ...

Ten states show steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021