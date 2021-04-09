Left Menu

Controversial BJP MLA backs Varanasi court order, says Gyanwapi mosque will be removed

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:53 IST
Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday waded into the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanwapi mosque row, saying the mosque will be removed and India will become a ''Hindu Rashtra'' soon.

A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered an archaeological survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Gyanwapi mosque premises to resolve a lingering dispute involving the two shrines.

Referring to the order, the Bairia MLA told reporters, ''I welcome the decision of the Varanasi court. I am happy with it. Gyanwapi mosque will be removed from Varanasi and a grand Shiva temple will be built.'' ''This is an era of change and empowerment of Hindus. Similar to the hurdles in establishing 'Ram Rajya', there are problems at present too. These issues will be resolved and Bharat will soon become a 'Hindu Rashtra','' the legislator said.

This dream will be fulfilled during the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Regarding the ticket distribution for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state, Singh said he was justified in fielding three of his supporters against party candidates.

The order in the temple-mosque row was issued by a senior division civil court in Varanasi on a plea pending before it since 2019, the petitioner's counsel said.

Reacting to the court order, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in Lucknow said it will challenge the subordinate court's order in the Allahabad High Court.

Last month, Singh courted controversy when he said the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra will be renamed as ''Ram Mahal'' and claimed that the Mughal-era monument used to be a Shiva temple before it was demolished and rebuilt into the famous tomb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

