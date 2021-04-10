PM urges people to vote in record numbers in West Bengal polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters in the fourth phase of the West Bengal election to cast their votes in record numbers on Saturday. As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 08:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters in the fourth phase of the West Bengal election to cast their votes in record numbers on Saturday. ''As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers,'' he said in a tweet soon after the polling began. Polling began at 7 am for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election amid tight security.
Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in the state are being held in eight phases. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- West Bengal
- Narendra Modi
- West
ALSO READ
JP Nadda to visit TN today to campaign for Assembly polls
Assam Assembly polls: Apprehensions over reports of dam construction on Brahmaputra by China
SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls
SC dismisses plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Assam Assembly elections: 47 constituencies gear up for first phase of polls amid COVID-19