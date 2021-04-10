Sonia reviews efforts to tackle COVID-19 in Cong-ruled states

Sonia reviews efforts to tackle COVID-19 in Cong-ruled statesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 11:53 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reviewed the efforts by the states ruled by her party to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus infection and the vaccination drive.
Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to test, track and vaccinate.
Gandhi also reviewed the efforts to fight COVID-19, including the availability of vaccines, access to medicines and ventilators, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
''The priority is to test, track and vaccinate,'' he wrote on Twitter, quoting Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- Randeep Surjewala
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Speaker adjourns Assembly as Congress MLAs create ruckus in support of agitating farmers
K'taka bypolls: Congress fields Satish Jarkiholi from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat
Congress leader seeks police security after alleged threat
Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls
Congress facilitated infiltration, only BJP can stop it, says Amit Shah