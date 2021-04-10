Trivendra justifies decision to make Gairsain a commissionerate

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday justified his government’s decision to make Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain a commissionerate, saying it was aimed at achieving a planned development of the region.

Rawat justified his government’s move in response to reporters’ query over the new state government’s Cabinet decision on Friday to put off the move to make Gairsain a third commissionerate in the state after Kumaon and Garhwal.

The former CM had made upgraded Gairsain as a new administrative division of the state -- a third commissionerate comprising four hill districts, Almora, Bageshwar, Rudrapyarag and Chamoli.

''My decision was aimed at achieving a planned development of the state's summer capital. The decision was also part of a vision to make Gairsain a meeting point of the cultures of Uttarakhand's two regions,'' he told reporters at his residence here.

Refusing to comment further on Friday’s Cabinet decision under the chairpersonship of his successor Tirath Singh Rawat, the former CM said it is the new “government's own thinking”.

On the state Cabinet reversing his decision to hand over the control of temples including Char Dham to the Devasthanam Board, Rawat said the board had been created for better management of the temples and creation of better facilities for devotees.

He also said no new temples had been brought under the ambit of the Board.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had on Friday said he had decided to remove the management of 51 temples including the famous Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from the control of the board and reconsider its formation.

