MP's active COVID-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state might reach one lakh by the end of this month given the spike in infection count.

The state has 32,707 active cases.

''The way there is a spike in coronavirus infection cases, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh may reach one lakh by the end of this month. We will try to stop this in the middle as we have started adopting some measures, including lockdown,'' he told reporters.

The state government has decided to open COVID Care Centres in all the districts due to the rise in cases, Chouhan said, adding that in Bhopal and Indore, a team under Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora is trying to identify buildings, where such facilities could be set up.

The supply of oxygen for medical purposes has been maintained in the state, he added.

''Till three days back, 60 metric tonnes of oxygen was supplied everyday. On Friday, 180 MT of oxygen was supplied in the state. We mainly get the supply of oxygen from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and a small amount from Maharashtra. We have also started getting it from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) steel plant,'' Chouhan said.

Oxygen should be used judiciously and as per requirement, the chief minister added.

Recently, several cities in MP had reported a shortage of Remdesivir injections that are used in the treatment of infected patients.

''We have got 2,000 injections (Remdesivir) a day before yesterday. The state government has decided to purchase one lakh injections and it has started getting them,'' the CM said.

According to Chouhan, the state government is also making arrangements for ventilators.

''We will soon get 350 ventilators from the Centre,'' he said.

Chouhan appealed to the people to stay at home and avoid venturing out unnecessarily to help curb the spread of the virus.

''We should adopt appropriate behaviour to protect ourselves from the pandemic...People should keep themselves protected,'' he said.

The CM is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the district crisis management committees to discuss the pandemic situation.

Later in the evening, Chouhan held a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues to get their suggestions to control the infection.

It was informed in the meeting that 60 per cent of beds in government hospitals and 47 per cent of beds in private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients are lying vacant.

Of the total patients in the state, 67 per cent are in home isolation while others remain admitted in hospitals.

Among those hospitalised, 18 per cent are on oxygen support while eight per cent on ventilator support.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,986 COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike, which pushed its infection count to 3,32,206, said an official.

