EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a genocide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to suppress facts.The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet here, claimed that central forces sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state.There was genocide at Sitalkuchi.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:54 IST
Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a ''genocide'', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to ''suppress facts''.

The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet here, claimed that central forces ''sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims'' in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state.

''There was genocide at Sitalkuchi. I would like to visit Sitalkuchi by April 14. The EC is trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar. We have an incompetent home minister and an incompetent central government,'' Banerjee said.

Four persons died on Saturday when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles'', the police had said.

''The CISF doesn't know how to handle situations. Since the first phase of elections, I had been saying that a section of the central forces are committing atrocities on people. I had flagged the issue in Nandigram, but none paid attention to my words,'' she said.

