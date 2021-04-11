Amit Shah playing divisive politics over Cooch Behar incident: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of engaging in divisive politics over the death of five people in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of polling.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here that Shah was knowingly ''suppressing facts'' and giving a communal twist to the incident for electoral gains.

Roy said Shah's comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee only highlighting the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel on Saturday and not mentioning the death of another man elsewhere in the district, was untrue and made with a sinister design.

''Our CM has referred to the deaths of five people in two incidents in Sitalkuchi and paid tribute to all the five brothers. To our knowledge, the state government will provide compensation to their families,'' Roy said Apart from the four people who were killed when CISF personnel opened fire, an 18-year-old voter was gunned down outside a polling booth after clashes broke out between activists of the ruling TMC and the BJP.

