PM Modi points out Mamata replacing 'Maa, Mati, Manush' with 'Modi, Modi, Modi' this poll season

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who ruled West Bengal for a decade in the name of 'Maa Mati Manush', has been saying 'Modi, Modi, Modi' in her poll rallies these days.

ANI | Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bardhaman. Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who ruled West Bengal for a decade in the name of 'Maa Mati Manush', has been saying 'Modi, Modi, Modi' in her poll rallies these days. Addressing a public meeting in Bardhaman, Prime Minister Modi said, "Didi ruled in Bengal for 10 years in the name of 'Maa Mati Manush' but she keeps saying 'Modi, Modi, Modi' in rallies these days. Didi has only created a mess in the name of governance."

"Close associates of Didi have started saying that people who vote for BJP will be thrown out! Do people approve of this sort of language, these lines, this arrogance? Is this democracy?" he said. "Didi o didi, if you want to unload your anger, I am here. Abuse me as much as you want. But do not insult Bengal's dignity and tradition. Bengal will not tolerate your arrogance, tolabaazi (extortion), cut money and syndicate because people want 'asol poribartan' (real change) now," state the Prime Minister.

He further said, "Didi's people abuse Bengal's scheduled caste community and call them beggars. Baba Sahab's soul would be hurt by hearing such bitter words. Didi calls herself 'Royal Bengal Tiger'. Such comments on scheduled caste community cannot be given by any TMC leader without Didi's will." Raising the issue of slain SHO Ashwini Kumar, Prime Minister said, "That brave police officer, who had come to Bengal on duty two days ago, was beaten to death. When his mother saw his body, she also succumbed. Didi, is that officer's mother not a mother for you? No mother in Bengal knew how harsh and ruthless you are. During these elections, we also lost Shobha Mazumdar. The cruelty with which she was beaten up by TMC goons is a picture we can never forget."

SHO Ashwini Kumar of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar was brutally beaten and throttled to death was found in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district in the early hours of Saturday, Police officials said. Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

