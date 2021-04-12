Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee says she will introduce bill to ban those making violent, inflammatory remarks from politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would introduce a bill in the state Assembly to ban those from politics who make inflammatory remarks on firing and shooting.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:21 IST
Mamata Banerjee says she will introduce bill to ban those making violent, inflammatory remarks from politics
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a public rally at Dum Dum on monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would introduce a bill in the state Assembly to ban those from politics who make inflammatory remarks on firing and shooting. Speaking at a public rally in Dum Dum, Banerjee said: "The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has no shame. After killing four people, they are saying that four more rounds should have been fired. Is this how a political party speaks? We, in politics, should have a control over a tongue. What kind of a country are we living in. I am ashamed to call these people as part of Bengal. They should be arrested and banned from politics."

"I will ask Saugata da (TMC leader Saugata Roy) to move a private bill in the House. Anyone who makes such kind of violent remarks, who say 'goli maardo', should be politically banned," she added. Banerjee also requested the Election Commission to not listen to the BJP and to become impartial.

Lashing out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said: "I am really sad and ashamed, I haven't seen this kind of PM who crosses the line while speaking. I have worked for all religions. What have I not done? Now only one thing is left, 'BJP hatao desh bachao'." She also chastised PM Modi for going to the United States to play the 'Trump card' and later to Bangladesh to play the 'Bengal card', while referring to the Left and Congress parties as 'BJP agents'.

Banerjee also said she will resign from politics if the rival party can highlight one work she had neglected. Earlier today, PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee has waged an open war against the state's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC).

"Didi has waged an open war against Modi as well as my brothers and sisters from SC, ST, OBC in Bengal. She has started a campaign to discredit the ordinary voters of Bengal," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally ahead of the fifth phase of the Assembly polls. He said the people of Bengal have confirmed the victory of the BJP in the first four phases of polling, something which has irked the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Violence had erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes. Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in firing. The next phase of polling in the eight-phased state Assembly elections will take place on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling

Two days after he married his partner of many years, Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germanys most famous monasteries, learned that the Vatican would not bless relationships like his.For me, it was almost funny I and my par...

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February: Govt data.

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February Govt data....

DoT extends network gear purchase restriction to satellite services

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recommended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom DoT.At present, only BSN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021