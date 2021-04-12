German CDU and CSU should agree chancellor candidate very soon - Laschet

German CDU and CSU should agree chancellor candidate very soon - LaschetReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:14 IST
Germany's Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), should decide very soon on their candidate to run for the chancellery at a federal election in September, CDU chairman Armin Laschet said on Monday.
"It doesn't have to be today ... but it should be very soon," Laschet told reporters after the CDU's party leadership backed him to be chancellor candidate.
