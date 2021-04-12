Left Menu

'28 pc candidates contesting in WB polls phase-6 have declared criminal cases against themselves'

Four candidates are diploma holders, seven are just literate while one is illiterate.Eighty-five 28 per cent candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 162 53 per cent have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:18 IST
'28 pc candidates contesting in WB polls phase-6 have declared criminal cases against themselves'

Of the 306 candidates contesting in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, 28 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The West Bengal Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 306 candidates in 43 constituencies, who are contesting in the sixth phase of the West Bengal polls to be held on April 22.

''Of the 306 candidates, 87 (28 per cent) have declared criminal cases and 71 (23 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,'' the ADR said.

Among the major parties, 14 of the 23 (61 per cent) candidates from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 25 of the 43 (58 per cent) candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 24 of the 43 (56 per cent) candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and five of the 12 (42 per cent) Congress candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Twelve of the 23 (52 per cent) CPI(M) candidates, 20 of the 43 (47 per cent) BJP candidates, 20 of the 43 (47 per cent) TMC candidates and four of the 12 (33 per cent) Congress candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The report further said 19 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

''Of the 19, one has declared cases related to rape (IPC section 376),'' it said.

The report further said five candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) and 22 have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307) against themselves.

Twelve of the 43 constituencies that will go to polls in the sixth phase are ''red-alert'' constituencies. ''Red-alert'' constituencies are those where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Of the 306 candidates, 66 (22 per cent) are crorepatis, the report said.

Twenty-eight of the 43 (65 per cent) TMC candidates, 19 of the 43 (44 per cent) BJP candidates, two of the 12 (25 per cent) Congress candidates and four of the 23 (17 per cent) CPI(M) candidates analysed have declared assets valued at more than Rs one crore.

The report also said 129 (42 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between the 5th and 12th standards, while 165 (54 per cent) have declared an educational qualification of graduate or above. Four candidates are diploma holders, seven are just literate while one is illiterate.

Eighty-five (28 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 162 (53 per cent) have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 59 (19 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years.

The report said 27 (nine per cent) female candidates are contesting in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince William says 'grandpa' Philip would want us to get on with the job

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, hailed his grandpa Prince Philip for his dutiful service to the crown, but said that the late duke would have wanted members of the royal family to get on with their jobs.Philip, husband...

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking uniform retirement age for judges

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking uniform retirement age for judges of the apex court and the high courts.At present, the retirement age for the Supreme Court judges is 65 years whereas for the high court judges, ...

TCS Q4 net profit rises 14.9 pc to Rs 9,246 cr

The countrys largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore for the March 2021 quarter.This is against a net profit of Rs 8,049 crore in the ...

EU, Britain seek to bridge differences over N.Ireland

Britain and the European Union are slowly working to overcome differences regarding trade flows between Northern Ireland and the British mainland after a month-long legal dispute and more than a week of rioting in the province.The EU is exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021