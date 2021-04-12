People News Roundup: Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip

People News Roundup: Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince PhilipDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:29 IST
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip
Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who helped shape U.S. civil rights law during the Johnson administration but went on to travel the globe to fight human rights abuses by his own country as he saw them, has died at age 93. Clark, one of the architects of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Civil Rights Act of 1968, died on Friday, family member Sharon Welch said, according to media outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post.
