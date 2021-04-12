Left Menu

Biden to nominate Trump critics to lead border and immigration agencies

The Tucson city manager rejected his resignation offer. During the Trump administration, Jaddou worked for the Washington-based immigrant advocacy group America's Voice as director of DHS Watch, a project that sought to uphold transparency and accountability at the Department of Homeland Security and frequently criticized Trump's policies.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:53 IST
Biden to nominate Trump critics to lead border and immigration agencies

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate two critics of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies to key positions in his administration, a White House official said on Monday, signaling a continued push to ease Trump's restrictions on migration. Biden will tap Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency charged with border security and facilitating legal trade and travel, the official said. Biden will nominate Ur Jaddou as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which handles immigration paperwork and processing.

The Democratic president has reversed many of his Republican predecessor's immigration policies. Biden's immigration actions have pleased his Democratic base but outraged many Republicans, who accuse him of encouraging illegal immigration as the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border has soared in recent months. Magnus and Jaddou must be approved by the Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats. The chamber is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

The New York Times first reported the nominations. Magnus served in the Lansing, Michigan Police Department, and was police chief in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota, and Richmond, California, before landing in Tucson, Arizona, the White House official said.

"In each of these cities Chief Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability," the official said in a statement. Magnus offered to resign as Tucson police chief last year over the death of a man in custody who said he could not breathe after he was handcuffed and restrained face down. The Tucson city manager rejected his resignation offer.

During the Trump administration, Jaddou worked for the Washington-based immigrant advocacy group America's Voice as director of DHS Watch, a project that sought to uphold transparency and accountability at the Department of Homeland Security and frequently criticized Trump's policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo names new cabinet, cementing president's power over predecessor

Democratic Republic of Congos Prime Minister announced a new cabinet on Monday, completing a government overhaul by President Felix Tshisekedi that strengthens his hold on power. The new government is a further blow to Tshisekedis predecess...

Remdesivir unavailable, COVID-19 patient's kin meets collector

The kin of a COVID-19 patient reached the Nanded collectors office on Monday urgently seeking Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, officials said.One of the relatives of the patient, hailing from Kandhar taluka here...

Domino's and Nuro to start robot pizza delivery in Houston

Dominos Pizza Inc and Nuro Inc, a Silicon Valley startup, said on Monday they will launch a robotic pizza delivery service in Houston this week as they seek to satisfy increasing online orders during the pandemic. With small, low-speed vehi...

Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in the matter of misselling the lenders AT-1 bonds few years ago.Besides, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the head of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021