BJP, PDP activists join Apni Party in JK's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:23 IST
More than 15 activists, including from the BJP and the PDP, on Monday joined the Apni Party headed by former minister Altaf Bukhari in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesman said.

Bukhari welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and expressed hope that their joining would strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Prominent among those who joined the Apni Party are BJP leader Naresh Kumar and PDP's Subash Khajuria, the spokesman said.

Bukhari impressed upon the party leaders to work among the people and resolve their issues.

''The Apni Party has generated a hope among the people, who have been rendered powerless, to be represented in a true sense,'' he said.

He claimed that the people are in distress with a feeling of disempowerment, particularly in the absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Centre should hold assembly polls without further delay and restore democratic institutions to win the confidence of the people who have been left unrepresented,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

