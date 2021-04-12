German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- SoederReuters | Munich | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:47 IST
Germany's conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.
"I think we will be in a position this week to reach a decision," Soeder told a news conference in Munich.
Soeder, leader of the Bavaria Christian Social Union (CSU), added that he and Armin Laschet, leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), will discuss how the conservatives will settle the question of chancellor candidate. (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soeder
- Bavarian
- Germany
- Markus Soeder
- Munich
- Armin Laschet
- Christian Democrats
ALSO READ
Soccer-Germany's Kimmich says calls to boycott Qatar World Cup are '10 years too late'
Soccer-Wasteful Germany secure 1-0 win at Romania
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,872 - RKI
Germany's liberal FDP cool on three-way tie-up with Greens and SPD
Soccer-Wasteful Germany secure 1-0 win at Romania