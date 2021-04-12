Rajasthan: Guv appoints new head of state finance commission
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed former finance minister Pradhyuman Singh as the head of the state finance commission, according to a statement issued on Monday. The chairman and members of the commission hold their posts for one and a half years, it said. The governor has also nominated Laxman Singh Rawat and Ashok Lahoti as the commission's members, the statement said.
