Left Menu

Centre's strategy to control COVID spread 'monumental failure: Cong

The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP-led central governments strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 was a monumental failure and said while people are dying across the country the saffron partys leadership is busy campaigning for elections.Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said people of the country will not pardon the BJP for such a dangerous situation and called for scaling up the COVID-19 vaccination drive.The country wants to know, what did the prime minister do for the past 385 days, apart from politics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:17 IST
Centre's strategy to control COVID spread 'monumental failure: Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP-led central government's strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 was a ''monumental failure'' and said while people are dying across the country the saffron party's leadership is busy campaigning for elections.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said people of the country will not pardon the BJP for such a dangerous situation and called for scaling up the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

''The country wants to know, what did the prime minister do for the past 385 days, apart from politics? Patients are suffering, patients are dying, what is the prime minister planning for the weaker sections of this country? Is there any kind of a safety net, he is going to provide,'' Kumar asked.

The country will never pardon the BJP for its ''monumental failure in controlling the spread of COVID, which is taking a dangerous turn'', he told reporters.

Kumar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the health minister will stop ''trolling'' chief ministers of opposition-ruled states for asking for vaccine.

He said the government should approve more vaccines and increase the vaccine manufacturing capacity.

The Congress leader said India has broken fresh records in terms of COVID-19 cases and has become the second highest country with coronavirus infected patients.

''I hoped to see the photo of my prime minster having a war room meeting with all health experts on how to fight COVID, but I saw a big news saying he is campaigning today in three places of West Bengal. This is the BJP's model of governance,''he alleged.

Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed.

Kumar said lakhs of children are to appear in the CBSE exams and their parents are also under a lot of stress due to the present situation, but there is no response from this government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals Innings Ben Stokes c b Shami 0 Manan Vohra c and b Arshdeep 12 Sanju Samson c Hooda b Arshdeep 119 Jos Buttler b Richardson 25 Shivam Dube c Hooda b Arshdeep 23 Riyan Parag c Rahul b Shami 25 Rahul Tewatia c Rahul b Meredi...

Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey

Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. This use was not c...

Two cattle smuggling bids foiled in J-K, 8 held

With the arrest of eight people, police on Monday foiled two cattle smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur, officials said.A total of 109 animals were rescued, they said.A police party intercepted six trucks in the Chenani area and r...

US budget deficit jumps to record USD 1.7 trillion this year

The US governments budget deficit surged to an all-time high of USD 1.7 trillion for the first six months of this budget year, nearly double the previous record, as another round of economic-support checks added billions of dollars to spend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021