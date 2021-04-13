J-K Lt Guv wishes people for Ramzan, Navratra, Navreh and Baisakhi

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday wished the people of Jammu and Kashmir for Navratra, Navreh, Ramzan, and Baisakhi, and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all.

In his message, Sinha observed that the coming together of these auspicious occasions is a good omen and marks the transition of Jammu and Kashmir towards an era of peace and prosperity.

''I hope and pray that this auspicious period would be the harbinger of harmony, brotherhood, amity, progress, and growth for all in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

The Lt Governor observed that these celebrations are ''reminders calling upon all of us to inspire our entire community and to cement our glorious pluralistic traditions''.

