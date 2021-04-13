Left Menu

Majority of Delhi to face water scarcity because of Haryana, says Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said south, north, central, and west Delhi are going to be hit by water scarcity as Haryana is not supplying sufficient water to the national capital.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said south, north, central, and west Delhi are going to be hit by water scarcity as Haryana is not supplying sufficient water to the national capital. "The water supply in south, north, central, and west Delhi is going to be affected as Haryana is recklessly turning a blind eye to the people of Delhi. They are not honouring even their legal commitments as the Supreme Court has already fixed the quality and quantity of water that Haryana is obliged to supply to Delhi," Chadha said in a press meet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also alleged that Haryana is wilfully brushing aside its responsibilities and violating the rights of 22 million citizens of Delhi. "I am saying this with responsibility that this is criminal negligence on part of Haryana government and they are, to some extent, willfully violating the right to life of 22 million citizens of Delhi," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

