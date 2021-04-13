Left Menu

Tunisian journalists protest over new head of state news agency

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, whose government needs Ennahda's parliamentary backing to survive, has described the appointment of Ben Younes as a purely administrative move and in no way an effort to interfere with TAP's editorial stance. Before the revolution, TAP was an arm of state propaganda based entirely on official sources.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:05 IST
Tunisian journalists protest over new head of state news agency

Tunisian police on Tuesday clashed with journalists at the state news agency demonstrating against a new chief executive whose appointment they see as an attempt to undermine editorial independence. Dozens of protesting journalists had gathered in front of Tunis Afrique Presse's (TAP) headquarters to try to stop Kamel Ben Younes from entering, but police later forced a way in.

"TAP is free and police must go," the journalists chanted. Protesting journalists say Ben Younes is too close to the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament. They accuse him of backing moves to control the press before the 2011 revolution brought democracy.

He has denied both charges, saying he is a political independent and pointing to his past work as a journalist with several outlets, including the BBC. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, whose government needs Ennahda's parliamentary backing to survive, has described the appointment of Ben Younes as a purely administrative move and in no way an effort to interfere with TAP's editorial stance.

Before the revolution, TAP was an arm of state propaganda based entirely on official sources. But it has become a rare Arab news agency with editorial independence, often covering stories that criticise the government. During protests in January, it reported on demonstrations as they took place and on accusations of police brutality. It has also reported on the friction between Mechichi, Ennahda and President Kais Saied.

"This appointment indicates an unbridled desire to lay hands on the agency and make it a governmental and partisan propaganda trumpet, and we will not accept it," said Mounir Souissi, a TAP journalist at the protest. The Journalists' Syndicate, part of Tunisia's labour unions movement, has called for TAP reporters to hold their first-ever strike on April 22 if the government does not withdraw Ben Younes.

Mechichi and Ben Younes have said they will not back down. "Everyone knows I have been independent in my professional career for 35 years, and the goal of my appointment is to reform the agency that suffers from many administrative and financial problems", Ben Younes told Reuters.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Angus McDowall, Larry King and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France suspends all flights to and from Brazil due to COVID variant

France will suspend all flights to and from Brazil in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in parliament.We take note that the situation is getting worse and we ...

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.The company announced the decision Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a pause...

Medical officer held for graft in judicial custody till Apr 26

A special court here on Tuesday remanded Thane Municipal Corporation TMC medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar in judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a bribery case.Dr Murudkar was presented before special court judge SP Godhalekar...

Lucy Liu to play villain in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

American actor Lucy Liu has been roped in to play the role of a villain in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation Shazam Fury of the Gods. According to Variety, Liu, who is best known for her roles in Elementary and Why Women Kill, has been cast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021