EC an independent body, must have seen something wrong with Mamata's statement: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said Election Commission is an independent body and it must have noticed something wrong with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statements before putting the ban.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:29 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda speaking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said Election Commission is an independent body and it must have noticed something wrong with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statements before putting the ban. "EC is an independent body. They might have done it by noticing something. But Mamata ji's stand is that if you listen to her then everything is fine but if you don't then everything is wrong, that she alone is the truthful one. That's not the case," Nadda told ANI.

The EC, on Monday, banned Mamata from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours and said she had made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". The BJP national president said the Trinamool Congress supremo did not say a word when a 22-year-old, Anand Burman, and a Bihar SHO were killed in Uttar Dinajpur.

"Mamata Banerjee can go to Cooch Behar, it is democracy but she said nothing about Anand Burman, a 22-year-old youth who was killed. We spoke about everyone, the four people who were killed, Anand Burman, and even the Bihar SHO who was beaten to death in Uttar Dinajpur," Nadda said. "She is the CM. She must have appealed for peaceful conduct of polls," he added.

The BJP president further slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister and said she looks at everything through the glasses of politics but BJP looks at society from a development point of view. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing assembly elections in the state will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

