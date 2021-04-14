Nancy Pelosi invites Prez Biden to address joint session of US Congress on April 28

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

This would be President Biden's maiden address to a Joint Session of Congress.

''Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way'. Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!'' Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden on Tuesday.

''In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,'' she said.

President Biden has accepted Speaker Pelosi's invitation.

''The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office,'' a White House official confirmed.

