Rajasthan: BJP seeks deployment of para forces for Assembly bypolls

The BJP on Wednesday sought the deployment of central paramilitary forces for the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, accusing the ruling Congress of misusing government machinery and threatening voters. In the representation given to the governor, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders accused the Congress of misusing government machinery in the Assembly constituencies.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:06 IST
The BJP on Wednesday sought the deployment of central paramilitary forces for the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, accusing the ruling Congress of misusing government machinery and threatening voters. A delegation of BJP leader met Governor Kalraj Mishra and requested him to apprise the Election Commission of India of the issues raised by them in a representation handed over to him. The bypolls to the Assembly constituencies of Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand are scheduled for April 17. In the representation given to the governor, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders accused the Congress of misusing government machinery in the Assembly constituencies. They alleged that the state government is threatening and pressuring voters to vote for the Congress in the elections. They requested Mishra to get the paramilitary forces deployed for the bypolls. The delegation also gave another representation to the governor, demanding an impartial probe by a sitting high court judge into the communal violence in Baran district's Chhabra town on Sunday. Poonia said the main accused involved in the violence have not been arrested as the Congress government is following the policy of appeasement.

