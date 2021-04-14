Cong MLAs stage protest with empty oxygen cylinders in Bhopal

Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged a silent sit-in with empty oxygen cylinders here to protest alleged poor state of health services in Madhya Pradesh which is witnessing an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

The opposition party MLAs, including PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari and Kunal Choudhary, staged the protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bhopals Minto Hall (Old Vidhan Sabha building).

Earlier, these MLAs reached the protest site carrying empty oxygen cylinders and accused the BJP government of inaction in providing necessary medical equipment and medicines to patients, including Remdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug whose demand has shot up in view of the rising cases.

''The chief minister is making tall claims about self- reliance since past one year which nowstand exposed. Several people are dying in the state due to unavailability of oxygen, necessary medicines and equipment, Patwari while talking to reporters after the protest.

Accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of speaking ''lies'', Patwari said the COVID-19 condition is deteriorating in the state in the absence of important drugs required for treatment.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention towards the situation in Madhya Pradesh, where 8,998 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday, the biggest single-day spike so far.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said he has urged the Railways to facilitate speedy transportation of medical oxygen to the state amid the COVID-19 surge.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said there is no shortage Remdesivir injections in state-run hospitals, and the government will also provide the key anti-viral drug to private hospitals.

Chouhan said he has directed officials to transport Remdesivir injections by using planes, if needed.

