PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

PM Modi greets people on Bengali New YearPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.
He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, ''A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!'' ''Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!'' Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
