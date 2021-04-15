Left Menu

Updated: 15-04-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:50 IST
Indian-American doctors go for electronic voting to elect AAPI leadership

Members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin, the largest body representing Indian-American doctors, for the first time voted electronically to elect its leadership.

Dr Anjana Samadder has been elected as AAPI vice president, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Satheesh Kathula was elected secretary and Dr Krishan Kumar treasurer of AAPI.

“AAPI electoral process has concluded successfully, and the results are being announced today,” said Dr Seema Arora, AAPI chief election officer.

As per the existing AAPI bylaws, the vice president becomes the president-elect the next year and the president the subsequent year.

This is for the first time in four decades of the AAPI history that elections have taken place electronically.

Dr Sapna Aggarwal, Dr Lokesh Edara and Dr Srinagesh Paluvoi were also elected to AAPI’s Board of Trustees for a two-year term.

“AAPI is fortunate to have more women representation in 2021-22 year and the team is excited for working towards strengthening the goals and mission of AAPI and to visualise AAPI a healthcare leader in the US and globally, and work in the best interests of our physicians and our communities,” said AAPI president Dr Anupama Gotimukula.

Serving one in every seven patients in the US, AAPI members care for millions of patients every day, while several of them have risen to hold high flying jobs, shaping the policies and programmes and inventions that shape the landscape of healthcare in the US and around the world, according to the organisation.

