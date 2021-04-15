AICC dissolves Goa Congress's media dept

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has dissolved its Goa unit's communication and media department, directing that it be reconstituted with a new team in the next two weeks.

The order came on Tuesday, days after senior leader Trajano D'Mello, who had headed the Goa Pradesh Congress' Communication and Media department, slammed his own party leaders.

D'Mello had alleged that party leader Digambar Kamat would join the BJP, while MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco would not get a ticket for the next Goa Assembly election in 2022.

The AICC's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao in an order said the Goa Pradesh Congress' Communication and Media Department has been dissolved with immediate effect.

The department should be reconstituted and submitted for approval within two weeks, Rao stated.

When contacted, GPCC president Girish Chodankar was unavailable for comment.

