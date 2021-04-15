Left Menu

AICC dissolves Goa Congress's media dept

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:44 IST
AICC dissolves Goa Congress's media dept

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has dissolved its Goa unit's communication and media department, directing that it be reconstituted with a new team in the next two weeks.

The order came on Tuesday, days after senior leader Trajano D'Mello, who had headed the Goa Pradesh Congress' Communication and Media department, slammed his own party leaders.

D'Mello had alleged that party leader Digambar Kamat would join the BJP, while MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco would not get a ticket for the next Goa Assembly election in 2022.

The AICC's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao in an order said the Goa Pradesh Congress' Communication and Media Department has been dissolved with immediate effect.

The department should be reconstituted and submitted for approval within two weeks, Rao stated.

When contacted, GPCC president Girish Chodankar was unavailable for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court direction to handover to CBI the report of a high-level inquiry committee, on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case against him.Addressi...

California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a 100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space. The p...

Walmart flagged for failing cage-free chicken test in Latin America

Retail giant Walmart is among the worst offenders in a new ranking of companies in Latin America that sell eggs from caged chickens, part of a new list of firms from Mexico to Argentina that aims to encourage more humane supply practices.Th...

Hindu Rao, Swami Dayanand should be converted into COVID hospitals: Kejriwal

Amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi Municipal Corporation MCD-run hospitals -- Hindu Rao and Swami Dayanand -- should be declared fully COVID-19 hospitals and all assistanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021