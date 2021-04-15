Left Menu

ASI monuments closed for visitors till May 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:56 IST
ASI monuments closed for visitors till May 15

All centrally protected monuments, museums and sites under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been closed with immediate effect till May 15 due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Union culture ministry said on Thursday.

An order to this effect was issued by the ASI and it was tweeted by Culture Minister Prahlad Patel this evening.

''Due to the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided to close all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI with immediate effect and till May 15 or until further orders,'' the ASI said.

Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel’s FM thanks Jaishankar for 'warm words' on country's Independence Day

Israels Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for his warm words of congratulations on the countrys Independence Day, expressing hopes that the good relationships between the two countries w...

Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, money

Top U.N., financial and vaccine officials on Thursday urged rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to an international effort to supply low and middle income countries in a bid to get the global economy back on track. At a v...

Chauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury at his murder trial for the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd. I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today, Chauvin said after briefly ...

Wheat procurement rises to 64.79 lakh tonnes, says Food Secretary

The governments wheat procurement has increased to 64.79 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year that began this month, with maximum purchases from Haryana, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday.In the year-ago p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021