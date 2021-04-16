Left Menu

Soeder gets popularity boost for German chancellery run in latest poll

Soeder, whose swagger, confidence and directness made him consistently more popular with voters, has sought to make his popularity a decisive factor in the race. CSU deputy party leader Dorothee Baer kept up the pressure on Friday telling Deutschlandfunk radio that the bloc should nominate the person who had the best chances of winning.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:33 IST
Soeder gets popularity boost for German chancellery run in latest poll
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bavarian Markus Soeder got a boost on Friday in the race to become the conservative bloc's chancellor candidate ahead of the German election in September as a poll showed he is considerably more popular among voters than his rival Armin Laschet.

With Christian Democrat (CDU) Chancellor Angela Merkel stepping down after the election, pressure is mounting on the bloc to agree on a candidate as its ratings wallow near a one-year low. The government is struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as a more transmissible variant sweeps through Germany.

The race between Armin Laschet, CDU chairman, and Soeder, head of the CDU's Bavarian CSU sister party, has descended into a messy spat despite both men vowing on Sunday to make a quick and amicable decision. An ARD Deutschlandtrend survey found 44% of German voters and 72% of CDU/CSU supporters considered Soeder to be the more suitable candidate for chancellor.

In contrast, only 15% of Germans and 17% of CDU/CSU backers think Laschet, who as premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is the more suitable candidate, the survey by the Infratest dimap polling institute found. Soeder, whose swagger, confidence, and directness made him consistently more popular with voters, has sought to make his popularity a decisive factor in the race.

CSU deputy party leader Dorothee Baer kept up the pressure on Friday telling Deutschlandfunk radio that the bloc should nominate the person who had the best chances of winning. "At least as far as the union side is concerned, I would say he is the one who has the most support," she said.

But Laschet ally and Health Minister Jens Spahn said Laschet was a natural choice. "We elected him as our chairman in January. And everyone who voted for him knew that he was also dominating the CDU's candidate for chancellor," he told Deutschlandfunk. He said the candidacy question should be clarified this week with Laschet and Soeder ideally coming to an agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Frost says positive momentum in EU talks, difficult issues remain

Talks between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland have seen some positive momentum but difficult issues remain, UK negotiator David Frost told his EU counterpart late on Thursday.Frost said that the inten...

Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in upcoming Netflix biopic

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is set to star as punk rock legend Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone.The project was announced on the 20th anniversary of Ramones death. The musician passed away on April 15, 200...

PSUs asked to dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 management

To augment hospital infrastructure for management of severe cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has advised all central ministries to ask hospitals under their control or PSUs to set-up dedicated hospital wards or separate block...

It was satisfying to execute Shaw's well-planned dismissal: Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat was extremely satisfied with a perfectly-laid trap for the in-form Prithvi Shaw as his dismissal triggered a top-order collapse from which Delhi Captals eventually failed to recover.Unadkats 3 for 15 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021