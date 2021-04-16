AP Interview: China says US 'too negative' toward China
A top Chinese diplomat has called US policy on China too negative, saying it highlights confrontation over cooperation. Le told The Associated Press in an interview that the two countries could tide over many difficulties by working together.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:36 IST
A top Chinese diplomat has called US policy on China “too negative,” saying it highlights confrontation over cooperation. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said Friday that cooperation could be critically important as US President Joe Biden's administration focuses on COVID-19 and economic recovery. Le told The Associated Press in an interview that the two countries could tide over many difficulties by working together. He said the emphasis on competition and confrontation lacks a forward-looking spirit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- China
- The Associated Press
- Chinese
- Yucheng
ALSO READ
U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea
6 more COVID cases found in local China outbreak
China leads global green-bond sales boom but faces headwinds
Philippine military says spots more 'illegal' South China Sea structures
Biden unveils 'once in a generation' spending plan to boost America's crumbling infrastructure; outperform China